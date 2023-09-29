‘Wake up’: Pundit slams 24-y/o Liverpool star who’s got a lot worse since the World Cup

Gabby Agbonlahor has been on the delivering end of a few wild Liverpool calls in his time as a pundit and his latest claim about Alexis Mac Allister is sure to be received just as well.

The former Aston Villa man had praised Dominik Szoboszlai as ‘one of the signings of the summer’ before accusing his Argentinian teammate of having dropped his ‘standard of performance’ since the World Cup.

“Mac Allister has to wake up,” the 36-year-old told Football Insider. “He’s not showing the standard of performance we saw in the World Cup.”

The Merseysiders have enjoyed some terrific form regardless, winning all of their opening fixtures bar a season opener with Chelsea which ended in a 1-1 draw.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

READ MORE: ‘Rave reviews’: Gary Lineker ‘very impressed’ with Liverpool summer signing

READ MORE: Klopp wants to sign ‘ideal’ £51.9m Mo Salah backup as LFC pocket £82m-plus – BILD

Bit harsh…

Whilst we can accept that the former Brighton man has been outshone by his fellow £60m summer signing, to suggest that the quality of his performances has gone downhill seems a little unfair.

Let’s first bear in mind that Jurgen Klopp has tasked him with playing in the holding midfield role in our league fixtures, which doesn’t necessarily allow him to utilise his natural attributes to the best of his abilities.

Otherwise, barring a dire first-half showing against Wolves – one we could arguably put down to having played in difficult conditions during the September international break – Mac Allister has performed admirably in a challenging position.

Given we’ve moved away from the ‘lighthouse’ position that typified Fabinho’s role within Liverpool 1.0, our 24-year-old midfielder is doing a largely admirable job in changed circumstances.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 6 Review 🤩: Botman the difference-maker? Son now a must-have? You’re a fool if you don’t pick Salah…