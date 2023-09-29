‘Rave reviews’: Gary Lineker ‘very impressed’ with Liverpool summer signing

Gary Lineker has lauded Dominik Szoboszlai’s strong start to life with Liverpool.

The former Barcelona striker admitted he was ‘very impressed’ with the Hungarian and paid notice to the comparisons already forming with former club captain Steven Gerrard.

“Szoboszlai has been getting rave reviews. I’ve been very impressed with him when he has played,” the MOTD pundit spoke on the Rest is Football podcast. “Liverpool fans have been talking about their new Steven Gerrard.”

The Hungarian international signed this summer following the Reds’ decision to meet RB Leipzig’s £60m release clause.

The next Steven Gerrard?

A genuine game-changer, as his latest cameo against Leicester City proved, Szoboszlai’s performances are rightly earning him plaudits across the country.

Whether he can indeed be considered Gerrard Mk.2, however, is another discussion entirely and can only be judged across an entire season at the minimum.

There’s no reason not to let fans dream and enjoy in the meantime, revelling at how quickly the 22-year-old has adapted to the English game.

Who knows? If the performance levels remain consistent week in week out, those ‘rave reviews’ are only going to increase in intensity.

