(Image) Punter misses out on nearly £10k after Diaz VAR gaff against Spurs

Liverpool fans everywhere are still hurting from the preposterous decision for Luis Diaz’s goal to be disallowed against Tottenham Hotspur but one person watching on lost out in more ways than one.

READ MORE: ‘Nonsense’ – Carragher’s bold thoughts on VAR excuse after Diaz disallowed goal

Sharing their betting slip to social media, Ryan Hall placed a bet in which all parts came in except that they had also backed the Colombian to find the back of the net during the game.

With a £10 stake placed i the hope of returning £9,510 – you can understand the frustration that came from the punter who rather understandably asked: ‘Who owes me 9.5k then?’.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It’s amazing that people in such a high profile role can make a mistake of such magnitude that will affect so many different people, in many different ways.

You can view the image of the failed bet via @RyanHall_10 on X:

Who owes me 9.5k then? pic.twitter.com/J1ePreRBwD — Ryan Hall (@RyanHall_10) September 30, 2023

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 6 Review 🤩: Botman the difference-maker? Son now a must-have? You’re a fool if you don’t pick Salah…