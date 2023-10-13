(Video) Mo Salah plays over 100 minutes as Egypt claim narrow victory over Zambia

Jurgen Klopp’s stars are currently all around the world representing their respective nations and Mo Salah is certainly part of that group, as he played a key role in Egypt’s victory over Zambia.

The friendly match saw our No.11 start, captain and play up to the 112th minute of a tiring match for the Pharaohs where they came out eventual 1-0 victors over Avram Grant’s side.

The winning finish came from Hamdi Fathi in the fifth minute of added time and in an attempt to help wind down the clock six minutes later, that’s when our man was taken off the pitch.

It’s great to see that the Egyptian King could help claim victory but let’s hope that he’s not handed too many more minutes, as we need hit fit and fresh for the Merseyside Derby.

You can watch the full highlights of Salah’s performance and the Egypt game courtesy of Abu Dhabi Sports TV (via AY TECH on YouTube):

