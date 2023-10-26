(Video) Liverpool fans will be rubbing eyes in disbelief at Nunez’s insane 65th-minute moment

It wouldn’t be a proper Darwin Nunez appearance if the Uruguayan didn’t do something inexplicable on the pitch for Jurgen Klopp’s men.
The former Benfica hitman did not disappoint in that regard, following up a rocket of a goal in the first-half with another astonishing miss to add to his collection.
To be completely fair to the No.9, he was more than a little unfortunate for his strike to hit the post after having done all the hard work in evading one Toulouse defender and rounding the ‘keeper.
At least he could have a laugh about it with Jurgen Klopp after his substitution.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports:
WHAT HAVE WE JUST WITNESSED?! 😅
Liverpool's 4th goal against Toulouse is pure chaos…#UEL pic.twitter.com/W8ZAppuod9
