(Video) Liverpool fans will be rubbing eyes in disbelief at Nunez’s insane 65th-minute moment

It wouldn’t be a proper Darwin Nunez appearance if the Uruguayan didn’t do something inexplicable on the pitch for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The former Benfica hitman did not disappoint in that regard, following up a rocket of a goal in the first-half with another astonishing miss to add to his collection.

To be completely fair to the No.9, he was more than a little unfortunate for his strike to hit the post after having done all the hard work in evading one Toulouse defender and rounding the ‘keeper.

At least he could have a laugh about it with Jurgen Klopp after his substitution.

