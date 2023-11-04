‘It’s just not fair’: Jurgen Klopp disagrees with reporter’s unfair claim about £140k-p/w player

Jurgen Klopp disagreed with one journalist’s unfair suggestion that Darwin Nunez may be making this Liverpool team more exciting compared to prior iterations.

The German tactician made clear that it was not necessarily a clear improvement, crediting his first side with being a serious competitive force.

“It’s new. It’s just not fair if you [compare with previous teams],” the 56-year-old told reporters ahead of the trip to Luton, courtesy of liverpoolfc.com.

“We had a team who could have won the Champions League two more times, could have become [Premier League] champions again. Not ‘we should’ but ‘we could’.

“People want change in the right moment, you don’t want to change when you don’t need to and [then] people say, ‘Hey, why did we change?’ But obviously it was time.

“From the oldest midfield in the league to nearly the youngest in the league, it’s good.

“The players we brought in are all quality and different. Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] is a different number six to Fab [Fabinho]. Ryan [Gravenberch], Dom [Szoboszlai] and even Wataru [Endo] are different.”

If a handful of games go our way in the 2021/22 season, one could certainly argue that we’d be looking at the likes of Jordan Henderson & Co. in an even more positive light.

Different… but a good different

Having seen Liverpool lift a first league title in three decades and a first Champions League trophy since 2005, we shouldn’t feel too disappointed.

The good news is that the good times show no signs of stopping either following a remarkable midfield rebuild in one summer.

With prior signings like Nunez (on a reported £140,000-a-week, according to Capology) now finally discovering consistency on top of that, there’s no telling what this rejuvenated outfit could achieve this term.

