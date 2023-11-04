‘I’m afraid’: Klopp says 24-year-old Liverpool player’s potential is actually scaring him

Three things seem certain in life at the moment: death, taxes and Darwin Nunez getting a goal contribution.

The Uruguayan has enjoyed such an impressive start to life in the current campaign, inspiring Jurgen Klopp to admit he’s a little bit frightened by his protege’s vast potential.

“He is in a better place now and doing incredibly well but it is only the start. It is a good moment and long may it continue,” the German tactician’s quotes were relayed by BBC Sport. “I’m afraid of the heights he can reach because there is so much there it is crazy.”

At 24 years of age, the sky is indeed the limit for a player who naturally attracted comparisons to Nordic counterpart Erling Haaland following his big-money move to Anfield.

Stop comparing Nunez to Haaland

Thank goodness these comparisons have died down somewhat since the summer of 2022.

The reality remains that the pair, despite their penchant for finding the net, are completely different.

Not to suggest that Haaland’s a one-trick pony, but it’s clear from the eye test that Nunez contributes differently.

Klopp put it perfectly when he talked about how well our No.9 now defends the centre.

“The thing is, last year, especially when things did not go particularly well, it was super-important that everything was set up perfectly and we needed a No.9 who defended the centre perfectly in a way Darwin was not able to do then. Now he can,” the former Dortmund boss told reporters (as relayed by liverpoolfc.com).

His defensive work has significantly improved, not to mention his link-up play in and around the box. Just look at his deadly relationship with Mo Salah.

