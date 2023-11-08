(Video) Nunez and Mac Allister trade comments over Alexis’ new haircut

Alexis Mac Allister has treated himself to a haircut and the new look was quick to raise a reaction from Darwin Nunez.

Thanks to a post from Cristian Gomez, with the caption: ‘Making sure my guy look fresh every time’, we can see the finished work.

This led to a reaction from our No.9 who commented: ‘What a cute baby’ and our No.20 replied: ‘What’s going on? Do you miss me?’



It’s good to see the light-hearted banter between the pair, especially after our last result, and it shows the togetherness within Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room.

You can view the video of Mac Allister and his comments with Nunez via cristian_gomez_barber on Instagram:

