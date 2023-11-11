‘Always alert…’ – Reliable reporter drops Liverpool claim ahead of January transfer window

David Ornstein has advised Liverpool fans not to expect a particularly busy January transfer window, but nor has he ruled out the possibility of new signings in the winter.

The Reds continue to be linked with a plethora of players ahead of the New Year, and they’ve used the mid-season market to great effect in previous campaigns.

It remains to be seen if they’ll do so again this time around, with The Athletic’s renowned reporter expecting Jurgen Klopp to be relatively cautious this coming January.

In a Q&A for the news outlet, Ornstein stated: “I’m not sure it will be a busy January at Anfield – they look competitive and don’t seem to need much – but we have learned from past experience that they are always alert and often spring a surprise. So let’s see, but right now there don’t seem to be any rumblings.”

READ MORE: ‘Had some suggestions…’ – The Athletic journo shares what he’s heard about Salah’s Liverpool future

READ MORE: ‘I’m told…’ – Romano drops update on Liverpool-linked £87m wizard who Man City also crave

While Liverpool usually tend to add one or two players in the January transfer window, they’ve rarely been frantically busy at that time of year.

Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are all examples of mid-season recruits who’ve gone on to excel at Anfield, so our track record in that regard is quite impressive.

Even with the Reds having a largely positive campaign thus far, as Ornstein touched upon, there still seems to be areas of Jurgen Klopp’s squad which could do with reinforcement.

Alexis Mac Allister has yet to truly convince in the number 6 role, and Wataru Endo hasn’t really been trusted in the Premier League, so that position could well be atop the priority list for Jorg Schmadtke.

The long-term absence of Andy Robertson and worrying display from Kostas Tsimikas in midweek could also see left-backs being targeted, particularly if they’re also able to play centrally.

As Ornstein says, there probably won’t be a flurry of comings and goings at Liverpool in January, but an astute mid-season swoop can never be ruled out.

🤩EOTK FPL Gameweek 11 Review 🤩: The Fantasy week from HELL, the Doku & Jackson show & xG paying off