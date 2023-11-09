(Video) Nightmare for Kostas Tsimikas as LFC defender’s mistake leads to Toulouse opener

Kostas Tsimikas may be due for a sleepless night should Liverpool fail to recover from conceding the opener at Toulouse.

The fullback was guilty of dallying on the ball and subsequently suffering an entirely avoidable turnover inside his own half.

The hosts gratefully took advantage, with Aron Donnum racing into the box before firing past Caoimhin Kelleher.

Not the best look amid questions over our best starting left-back amid Andy Robertson’s injury.

