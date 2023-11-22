‘Have to applaud’: Ex-Red claims 24-year-old Liverpool player is now ‘one of the best’ in the world

Luis Suarez lauded fellow Uruguayan attacker Darwin Nunez with high praise following the nation’s 3-0 win over Bolivia.

The Gremio attacker labelled his teammate ‘one of the best No.9s in the world’ after registering a classy double in their latest World Cup qualifier.

“I have one of the best No.9s in the world up front, which is Darwin and I have to applaud and enjoy him,” the former Red was quoted as saying by El Observador.

The result sees La Celeste remain in second place, two points behind leaders Argentina, in the South American group.

Deserved praise for the Liverpool striker

The stats underline Nunez’s impressive improvement on the 2022/23 campaign. The former Penarol man has registered 13 goal contributions in 17 games (872 minutes) this term.

To put that into context, that’s just over 68% of his total tally secured across the prior season (19) achieved in under half the number of games (42) and almost a third of the minutes played (2,365).

His goal contribution rate of one every 67.07 minutes this year also far outstrips last year’s rate of one every 124.47 minutes.

The proof is in the pudding for one of the globe’s most exciting attacking properties.

