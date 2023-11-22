(Video) Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez share post-match moment after Liverpool striker’s brace

There may have been eight years between Luis Suarez leaving Liverpool and Darwin Nunez coming to Anfield, and a 12-year age gap between the pair, but the careers of the two strikers seem firmly interwoven with one another.

Aside from both being all-action leaders of the forward line for the Reds, they are teammates for Uruguay and both featured in last night’s World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia.

The 24-year-old netted twice in his country’s 3-0 win, taking his tally to five goals in his last four caps (Transfermarkt), before being replaced by the ex-LFC and Barcelona veteran on 73 minutes.

After the final whistle in Montevideo, Suarez and Nunez exchanged a friendly few words with each other, the elder of the two wearing a beaming smile throughout as his younger compatriot took in the moment.

Liverpool fans can but imagine what a thrill it could’ve been if the pair’s Anfield careers overlapped and they were playing in the same Reds team every week…

You can view the clip of Suarez and Nunez below, taken from AUF TV’s coverage and shared via @LFCZA on X (formerly Twitter):