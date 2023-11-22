‘It was my decision…’ – Liverpool fans will revel in Tsimikas’ reason for sitting out Greece game

Kostas Tsimikas has explained why he didn’t feature for Greece in their 2-2 draw against France on Tuesday night.

The Liverpool defender was a notable absentee from Gus Poyet’s side for their concluding Euro 2024 Group B qualifier, which may have prompted some worries among Reds supporters of an injury.

However, the 27-year-old has since outlined that he took the decision to sit out last night’s fixture with a view on the bigger picture for club and country, with his national team now destined for the qualifying play-offs in March.

Tsimikas told liverpoolfc.com: “I could not play in the game against France because if I should take a yellow card, I would not play in the [play-off] games in March, which are more important than the one against France.

“I decided to come back earlier to the team, to be with the squad, to train with the team, to be more ready. It was my decision and this is what I wanted to do because, as everybody knows, most of the time we play 12.30 after the international break and even the players who played far, they didn’t come yet, they come probably one day, two days before the game.

“For me, I think it was a very good chance to come earlier to be with the team and to train hard.”

Tsimikas’ explanation for missing the France game will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans, especially with the trip to Manchester City coming up on Saturday.

While several Reds players will return to Merseyside in midweek after long journeys away on international duty, the Greek defender will be fresh from not having played since last Friday.

His national team were bound for the qualifying play-offs even before last night, their slim hopes of automatic qualification having been ended by Netherlands’ win over Republic of Ireland at the weekend, so he knew there’s much greater importance on the next game for his club.

At least by the time Greece are in play-off action, Andy Robertson should be back fit, thus reducing Liverpool’s dependency on Tsimikas should anything happen to him during the spring international window.

For now, we can just be glad that he recognised the folly of potentially playing against France and picking up either a costly injury or suspension, and that he’ll be very much raring to go for a frantic month-long period which sees the Reds play 10 times, starting with the crunch visit to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

