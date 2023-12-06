‘He was running’: £40m injured Liverpool player could return much sooner than expected

Diogo Jota joined the injury list at Liverpool back in November after suffering an injury during a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s comments on the Portuguese international (signed for £40m in 2020), however, suggest Reds fans could see the attacker back in action sooner than expected.

“He was running yesterday outside – on his birthday,” the 56-year-old told reporters (as relayed by liverpoolfc.com). “And everything goes in the right direction, but nobody told me he will be back in team training today. No, there is still some time.

Alisson Becker was also sidelined during the tie in question, though he is currently expected to make a return to the pitch in time for the hosting of Manchester United on December 17.

Positive news for Jota

With only Cody Gakpo (and perhaps Harvey Elliott) available to rotate with the forward line, it’s reassuring that our front line won’t be placed under too much pressure for a sustained period.

The former Wolves man has been a superb operator for Klopp’s men this term, registering eight goals in 17 games.

With the games coming thick and fast in this festive period, it would be more than helpful to have our resident slotter back in the squad before the new year.

We can only hope for such an outcome!

