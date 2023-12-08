(Video) Klopp insists his ‘really smart’ leader is much more than what everyone else thinks

Jurgen Klopp has a dressing room full of top talent and he’s been focussing on one man, ahead of our visit to Crystal Palace in the next Premier League match.

Speaking with TNT Sports, the German said: “Mo’s a sensationally thoughtful person and he’s a really smart man. When we’re together in the leadership group, his impact is massive and he sees all the aspects of the game and the team and it’s a real joy to have him there to be honest.

“We see the winger or striker who created his own position and doing incredible numbers and you could think that he’s just interested in his numbers but not at all. He’s really interested in the processes – how to become the best possible team we can be.

“He knows that only that will make us successful, so pure joy. We’ve known each other for long but we both learn a few aspects from each other and I know how lucky I am to have these boys around and especially Mo because you could be as good a manager as you want but if the players don’t have the quality and the character, it’s mission impossible.

“I understand the situation 100% and Mo is a super important part of that.”

Many like to think that the Egyptian King is focussed solely on numbers of goals and assists, something which may be a little more true on the dawn of his 200th finish, but he’s much more than just that.

Despite being in his thirties, our manager knows how important the record-breaking forward is to his ‘Liverpool 2.0’.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Salah (from 1:43) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

