8 duels won, 4 key passes – Liverpool brute who won 5 tackles terrorised West Ham tonight

Liverpool obliterated West Ham with a resounding and clinical performance in the Carabao Cup tonight, seeing off the visitors with a 5-1 win at Anfield.

Curtis Jones helped himself to a double, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah also on the scoresheet as the Irons crumbled in the second half.

Darwin Nunez couldn’t quite join in on the fun, with his goalless streak now extended to 11 matches, but the Uruguayan has every reason to feel very satisfied with his performance on the night.

READ MORE: (Video) Rocket: Dominik Szoboszlai thunderbolt fires Liverpool in front v West Ham

READ MORE: (Video) Curtis Jones casually nutmegs Areola to double dominant Liverpool’s lead

The stats from Sofascore show just how much the 24-year-old terrorised a feeble West Ham side, winning a team-high eight duels and five tackles while also recording four shots, including one which unluckily came back off the post and was then diverted wide by Salah.

Nunez also completed four key passes and posted an 84% pass success rate in an all-action display which should give his numerous critics food for thought.

Having looked unusually lethargic in recent games, the Uruguay forward was back to his energetic, effervescent self tonight, his relentless running giving the Irons nightmares as they struggled to cope with him.

It was just a pity that the 24-year-old didn’t find a goal to end his barren streak, but if he keeps up this level of performance, surely it’s only a matter of time before his name is back in lights on the scoresheet.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman