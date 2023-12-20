(Video) Cody Gakpo lets fly from edge of penalty area to further stretch Liverpool’s lead

Cody Gakpo effectively stamped Liverpool’s ticket to the Carabao Cup semi-finals with their third goal of the night against West Ham.

The Reds have dominated the match right from the get-go, and after Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones found the net, the Dutchman heaped further misery on the Irons in the 71st minute.

Ibrahima Konate made his way through an accommodating Hammers defence to tee up the forward, whose shot from just outside the penalty area was beyond the reach of Alphonse Areola, finding the net with aplomb.

Great to see Liverpool winning so comfortably and to see the goals being spread around the team!

