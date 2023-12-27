(Video) talkSPORT pundit unpicks colleague’s ridiculous doubts over Liverpool’s title credentials

talkSPORT pundits Sam Matterface and Alex Crook disagreed strongly on the topic as to whether Liverpool or Arsenal are the strongest team in the Premier League at the midway point of the season.

The Reds currently lead the way by two points in first place, albeit that the Gunners have a game in hand (against West Ham on Thursday night).

Crook argued that Mikel Arteta’s side ‘look more in control’ and are less likely to drop ‘silly points’ than Jurgen Klopp’s team, citing our 1-1 draw away to Luton as an example – the north Londoners won 4-3 at Kenilworth Road thanks to a 97th-minute Declan Rice goal.

When he added that Arsenal have the ‘capability’ to pull out such late winners, Matterface countered with the statistic that Liverpool have scored more goals from 75+ minutes than any other team in the Premier League this season.

As Crook’s argument unravelled, he tried to defend Arsenal drawing at home to Fulham by saying it was ‘right at the start of the season’ and that he’s ‘not convinced’ about the Reds defensively, or that Virgil van Dijk is back to his best.

While Klopp’s side did drop points against Luton and Manchester United, both of whom the Gunners beat, Arteta’s team lost to Newcastle and Aston Villa, who were both defeated by the Merseysiders, so those results balance out between the current top two.

Also, they’ve both conceded 16 goals in the league this term, Liverpool doing so from one match more and therefore having a slightly better concession average than the north Londoners.

Matterface 1, Crook 0!

You can view the full debate below, via @talkSPORT on X (formerly Twitter):