‘It’s true’ – Gakpo names the Liverpool teammate who he’s ‘learned a lot from’ as he aims to ‘become a better player’

Cody Gakpo has named the Liverpool teammate who he’s ‘learned a lot from’ during his time at the club.

The Netherlands international joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven one year ago and is still yet to fully find his feet on Merseyside.

It appears that Jurgen Klopp is still unsure as to what position the 24-year-old fits best with him deployed as part of a midfield three and also on the left and down the middle of a front three.

Gakpo, who has seven goals and three assists in 24 outings this term (across all competitions), has claimed Mo Salah is ‘always the first in the gym and the last out’ while also explaining how the Egyptian is a brilliant mentor to the younger members of Klopp’s squad.

“I have learned a lot from Mo already,” Gakpo told Liverpool ECHO (as quoted by Rousing The Kop). “He is a real professional. He is always the first in the gym and the last out. Maybe that sounds a little bit cliched but it’s true. Even if you get in really early, Mo is always there first!

“You see how he moves and how he does things on the pitch but also outside of the pitch and what he eats too.

“I think Mo is also a person who is trying to also help the younger players to develop and I appreciate that a lot form him. I have spoken to him a lot of times about smart things he does, how it has helped him and maybe how it can help me as well to become a better player.”

Gakpo has all of the attributes required to shine at Liverpool. The Dutchman is full of pace, power and strength while also being a neat finisher.

He’s yet to start firing on all cylinders but we believe an extended run in the side is what’s required if we’re to see him at his best.

Mo Salah will be heading off to AFCON early next year meaning there will be a spot up for grabs at the top end of the pitch and we’d love to see our No. 18 take the chance with both hands.

During his last full season in the Eredivisie, the Eindhoven-born talent registered 21 goals and 15 assists across all competitions and was predominantly operating on the left flank.

He faces competition from Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and even Darwin Nunez in that position, however, so it remains to be seen where Klopp and Co. believe they can get the best out of the £37m man.

