‘Very smart’ Liverpool ace admits he’s become a completely different player since joining the club

Diogo Jota has expressed his delight after reaching 50 goals for Liverpool and has admitted he’s become a ‘better’ player since joining the club.

The 27-year-old was signed from Wolves in September of 2020 and has become a huge favourite amongst Kopites with his instinctive finishing and impressive work rate.

Our No. 20 netted his 50th goal for the club on Boxing Day as the Reds defeated Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor, his first appearance for the club in over a month following a muscle injury, and the versatile forward has been speaking about how he’s developed as a player under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp.

“At the time I didn’t know, I was not aware that it was going to be 50, but it is a good mark,” the Portugal international told Liverpoolfc.com. “Although I spent a lot of time injured, unfortunately for me, it is an achievement and I look at that as another reason to be proud.

“For sure I’m not the same player that stepped in the door for the first time three or four years ago almost. I think I’m better now, I understand the game better, I feel like I’m properly at home and every time I step on the pitch I know what it means to these fans and what I have to do to help the team win football games, and that in the end is what everyone wants.”

So far this term Jota has netted nine goals and registered two assists in 19 appearances (across all competitions).

He’s one of our most clinical finishes and it’s important that he steps up and performs consistently while Mo Salah is away at AFCON representing Egypt.

The former Porto man can operate on the left flank or down the middle and his versatility will be imperative in the coming weeks as we aim to continue to compete on all four fronts.

After spending over a month on the sidelines Jota, who has previously been labelled as ‘very smart’ by our German tactician (via Liverpoolfc.com), is eager for more minutes in the coming weeks but is aware that it will take time until he’s firing on all cylinders.

“Obviously it is a break in the rhythm,” he added. “I played 10 minutes at Burnley and played half an hour against Newcastle, so I’m still developing, and in the cup hopefully [I can get] a few more minutes. We are still building it; although I could be fresh there is that rhythm that you obviously lose when you are out for a period of time.”

