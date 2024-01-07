‘Real’ – Jamie Carragher singles out 46-touch Liverpool magician for praise on social media

Jamie Carragher singled out one Liverpool player for praise on social media after the 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

The Reds’ victory was capped by a stoppage time goal from Luis Diaz, whose overall performance was instrumental in Jurgen Klopp’s side progressing to the fourth round of the competition.

Taking to X shortly after the final whistle at the Emirates Stadium, the Sky Sports pundit hailed the £50m Colombian’s display and believes he could be ‘pivotal’ for his team in Mo Salah’s absence.

Carragher posted: “Huge result, but what could be pivotal for @LFC it looks like the real Luis Diaz is back in these last two games”.

Winning today wasn’t my priority for the team, it was no injuries or replay, but once the game starts you can’t help but be desperate for the win! Huge result, but what could be pivotal for @LFC it looks like the real Luis Diaz is back in these last two games 🔥 #ARSLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 7, 2024

READ MORE: (Video) Smash: Cody Gakpo took no prisoners with thumping body check during Liverpool win

READ MORE: ‘He is just beautiful’ – Danny Murphy couldn’t get enough of 73-touch Liverpool wizard v Arsenal

After an energetic performance in the 4-2 win over Newcastle last week, Diaz backed it up with a goalscoring display as he came good while Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As per Sofascore, the 26-year-old took 43 touches, won more duels than any of his teammates (seven), posted a 100% dribble success rate and had two shots on target, including his goal.

That strike was his sixth of the season and his first since the 4-0 win over LASK in the Europa League at the end of November (Transfermarkt); and having performed so impressively when switched to the right flank against Arsenal, he could well hold that position for the next few games.

Jurgen Klopp’s ingenious tactical tweak may have helped him to solve the right-winger conundrum while Salah is away at AFCON, and Diaz certainly took his opportunity to make a big statement today. As Carragher says, the Colombian could be a massive player for Liverpool over the next month or so.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman