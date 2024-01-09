(Video) Shearer lauds Klopp’s tactical change that could make Liverpool the ones to beat this season

Liverpool fans should be delighted with how our season has panned out so far and Alan Shearer couldn’t help but be impressed with our performance against Arsenal.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Geordie responded to a comment from Micah Richards that he can’t see anyone stopping Manchester City and said: “Don’t rule Liverpool out, man. Liverpool [against Arsenal] without Van Dijk, without Salah, they just, I mean, they found a way.

“Say whatever you want about Arsenal and the missed chances but they just found a way, they were much better in the second half, [Klopp] changed it a little bit by putting Nunez on the on the left side.”

The resilience to win without key players and a manager tactically smart enough to tinker with his team to win, means that the Reds could be clinching some serious amounts of silverware come the end of May.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Liverpool (from 29:23) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

