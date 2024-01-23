(Video) Richards says 27-year-old has ‘not been the same level’ for Liverpool this season

Liverpool have a dressing room full of world stars but it seems that Micah Richards hasn’t been too impressed with the recent performances of one player.

Speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’, the ex-defender said: “Diaz has not been the same level as maybe last season.”

It has taken some time since the knee injury that was sustained by the Colombian, for him to come near his form of old but that is all totally understandable.

The 27-year-old has been showing vast improvements in recent weeks though and we all hope it won’t be long until we see the Luis Diaz of old.

You can watch Richards’ comments on Diaz (from 15:05) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

