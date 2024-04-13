Fans may have missed journalist’s breaking Liverpool announcement yesterday

Liverpool are now understood to be actively considering handing an improved contract to in-form wide man Luis Diaz.
Pipe Sierra, the journalist who first reported on the Colombian’s move to Anfield in 2022, shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday.
This comes amid reported interest from European competitors like Luis Enrique’s PSG.
The 27-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2027.
Luis Diaz to sign a new contract at Liverpool?
With his contract not expiring for another three years, we’d imagine the former FC Porto star to be a little lower down the priority list.
Bear in mind Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah are all contracts set to run out in 2025 – we’d very much expect this to be the core focus of any pre-summer talks.
That said, we’d be far from opposed to further protecting our 13-goal winger’s value and keeping him happy at a club he’s once again found form for.
Who are the interested parties?
PSG, for one, have been touted as potential suitors this summer ahead of Kylian Mbappe’s impending exit.
Diaz’s father, Luis Manuel Diaz Jimenez, has spoken very publicly of his and his son’s dream of playing in Spain.
The likely option in this case would, one imagine, be Barcelona. However, the financial difficulties that continue to plague the Catalaonia-based outfit will likely preclude them from making any kind of deal.
Barring a truly exceptional offer elsewhere from a side meeting the Barrancas-born attacker’s ambitions, we just can’t see him leaving Liverpool this summer.
