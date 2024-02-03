FSG have just signed senior advisor who will immediately help Mike Gordon find Klopp successor

If Liverpool fans thought it would be just Mike Gordon and the data department working hand in hand to find a successor for Jurgen Klopp, they’re sorely mistaken.

FSG have reportedly appointed former Red Sox General Manager Theo Epstein as a senior adviser to help assist with decisions and avenues across their portfolio of assets.

Jen McCaffrey and Andrew Fifield write for The Athletic that: “According to Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy, one of Epstein’s most immediate and highest-profile tasks will be consulting as Liverpool hires a replacement for Klopp who presided over nearly a decade of stability and success ahead of a summer that threatens to be one of enormous upheaval.

“In his new role, the former Red Sox general manager and executive vice president will now advise FSG owners.”

This comes following the German tactician’s heartbreaking decision to call time on his Anfield tenure after what will have been nine wonderful years at the helm.

We need all the experience we can get

Naturally, Epstein doesn’t have the most comprehensive experience when it comes to English football.

“Epstein played soccer in high school and still plays in a weekend league in Connecticut near his home. He’s also a fan of the EPL, and according to friends, he has followed Liverpool closely,” McCaffrey and Fifield went on to add. “As an executive, Epstein may not have a background in soccer. His knowledge of what it takes to lead an elite sports team, however, is likely to be valued by FSG as they try to fill critical vacancies at Anfield.”

That said, it can’t hurt to have another bona fide winner on board to consult on a process that will surely have all involved pulling their hair out as we decide on the best next direction to take the club.

Ultimately, the decision will still mostly bear the marks of a joint effort between Gordon and the data crunchers – and rightly so. Still, we very much need all the help we get to nail down a decision that could have ramifications for the next decade or so.

