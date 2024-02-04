‘I love what he’s done’ – Mikel Arteta admits he adores ‘determined’ Liverpool figure

Mikel Arteta has admitted he ‘loves’ the work Jurgen Klopp has done at Liverpool since taking charge of the club in 2015.

The German tactician has guided the Reds to every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside and has his side in a great position to pick up more silverware this term.

Liverpool visit the Emirates today looking for a repeat of their 2-0 FA Cup victory over the Gunners last month and currently find themselves five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arteta, who has been in charge of Arsenal since 2019, has spoken highly of the former Borussia Dortmund boss ahead of this afternoon’s clash in the capital.

“I love especially the identity that his team has. The identity that the club has is very clear,” the Spaniard said (as quoted by CaughtOffside).

“He is so determined to make sure a stamp is put in across the club, and his team has very clear intentions and behaviours regardless of where he plays. I love what he’s done at Liverpool.”

Arsenal earned a point at Anfield in the reverse fixture in December in what was an extremely frustrating game for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the bar late on and the Reds were denied a blatant penalty in the first half after Martin Odegaard handled the ball.

We rode our luck at times when we visited the Emirates last month in the cup but more of the same this afternoon would be great as we aim to extend our lead at the top of the table to eight points.

The current campaign is Klopp’s final one in the Anfield hot-seat so let’s hope for another positive result to put us a step closer towards a second league title under the 56-year-old.

