Confirmed Liverpool XI vs Burnley: More misery for Klopp as duo ruled out

Liverpool take on Burnley in the Premier League as they look to get their title bid back on track after a disappointing defeat against Arsenal last time out.

The Reds will be without multiple key players because of injuries and suspension. Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai are working on their recovery and they will not be back for this match.

Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Stefan Bajcetic remain long-term absentees and they are not expected back anytime soon. Kostas Tsimikas is working on his recovery from a collarbone injury.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate was sent off against Arsenal and he misses out with suspension.

Team news is in 📲 Here’s how we line up for #LIVBUR 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2024

Liverpool will be without Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez for the visit of Burnley this weekend. Both players have been crucial for the Reds in recent weeks and their absence will come as a major blow.

Gomez, in particular, will be missed in the absence of Konate. He has done an impressive job filling in multiple roles this season.

Jurgen Klopp recently confirmed that some of the Liverpool players are suffering from illness and it seems that Alisson and Gomez have been affected.

Alisson and Joe Gomez miss out due to illness — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 10, 2024

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can grind out all three points despite their injury problems. They cannot afford to drop points anymore, especially with Manchester City and Arsenal breathing down their necks in the title race.

Given their strength in depth, the Reds will be expected to come out on top here.