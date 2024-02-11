‘So good’ – Jason Cundy raves over ‘brilliant’ Liverpool player who’s ‘all-round game is excellent’

Following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat of Burnley yesterday Jason Cundy has raved over one of Jurgen Klopp’s main men.

Goals from Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in the second half ensured the Reds returned to the top of the table after Dara O’Shea’s header just before half time had cancelled out Diogo Jota’s opener.

Our No. 20 headed home from a corner just after the half hour mark for what was his 14th goal of the season (across all competitions).

The former Wolves man was the topic of conversation with ex-Red Dean Saunders and former Chelsea man Cundy heaping praise on him.

Saunders said on talkSPORT (via HITC): “The more I watch Jota play, the more I like him. He could play in any team.”

Cundy added: “He is a brilliant player. Honestly, he is so good. He is so good. He is brilliant with his feet, he is brilliant in the air, his all-round game is excellent. He is better in the air than his size.”

Jota is such a vital player for the club – especially in the absence of Mo Salah.

The Portugal international can operate down the middle or on the left flank and is arguably the best finisher at the club. He’s got a knack of being in the right place at the right time and now has four goals in his last six outings.

He perhaps doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves but he’s a huge favourites amongst Kopites and his song is often heard ringing around Anfield on match day.

We’re hoping he can continue to find the back of the net regularly during the remainder of the campaign as we aim to pick up a maximum of four trophies.

