One criterion on FSG’s checklist for Klopp successors should mean next Liverpool manager is obvious

It’s one of the greatest questions of our time, isn’t it? Who should replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool?

Be sure that no one currently out there – once widening the search beyond Pep Guardiola – could come in and have as instant an impact.

That said, if FSG values success in Europe significantly – the choice should be obvious. Xabi Alonso.

“One thing that FSG should look at on CVs is success in Europe, because that’s something obviously we all value,” Tony Evans spoke on the Walk On Podcast with The Athletic. “And he’s been very good, hasn’t he?”

Simon Hughes agreed: “Let’s not forget Alonso has played in Europe as well, so he knows what it’s like as a player and the challenges around that.

“He will appreciate what the players need because of his own experiences.”

Leverkusen’s record in Europe – wow!

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Alonso took a struggling Leverkusen side last term to the semi-final of the Europa League.

Fast forward to the 2023/24 season and the former Bayern midfielder has led his outfit to the knockouts once more. He’s done so by winning every single group stage game.

Only Real Madrid (Champions League), Manchester City (Champions League) and Viktoria Plzen (Europa Conference) have also achieved that feat across all of Europe’s competitions.

Replicating that feat in Europe’s premier competition will be a little trickier, of course, but the early signs shouldn’t be taken for granted.

