(Video) Darwin Nunez just scored a goal so outrageous it should be illegal

Darwin Nunez is in the form of his life for Liverpool Football Club at the current moment in time.

The Uruguayan international capitalised on a lightning-quick break going one-v-one with Mark Flekken and boldly chipping the Brentford ‘keeper.

Yes, really! Time to think and the correct decision from the former Benfica hitman.

What a goal. What a moment. And Liverpool go 1-0 up in London. Can’t really ask for more, can you?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: