(Video) On-pitch scrap: 27-y/o Ben Chilwell loses his head at 20-y/o Conor Bradley

Some dire scenes marred the first-half of action at Wembley as Ben Chilwell took out his frustrations on Conor Bradley.

It was pretty appalling behaviour from the Chelsea skipper, who was seen shoving the 20-year-old fullback after both rose from the turf.

Cody Gakpo was quick to intervene, pushing the Blues star out of the way as other Reds joined the fray.

We’re not particularly sure what our opponents have to complain about after getting away scot-free with Moises Caicedo injuring Ryan Gravenberch.

