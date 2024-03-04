(Video) Nunez and Szoboszlai show off unique handshake after dramatic winner

Darwin Nunez sent the entire Liverpool fanbase into pandemonium when he scored a 99th minute winner and the celebrations continued after the goal.

We can now see the moment that was shared between our No.9 and Dominik Szoboszlai, with the duo showing off a new handshake.

It’s yet another insight into the relationship that every player has with each other, inside Jurgen Klopp’s tight-knit side.

You can watch the Nunez and Szoboszlai handshake (from 12:14) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

