(Video) Klopp previews the ‘biggest game of world football’ as Liverpool and United meet again

Liverpool and Manchester United have a rivalry that stretches back long before Jurgen Klopp arrived on Merseyside but the German has plenty of experience in this fixture.

Speaking with ITV Sport before the match, the boss described the game as: “The biggest game of world football, everybody told me that since I’m here.

“You think you know it before you arrive but when you are here you realise how big it is.”

It’s a match that, no matter where either team is in the league at the time, both have to step up in order to secure a much-desired victory.

The prize of a Wembley semi-final awaits both but we will be hoping that it’s the red half of Merseyside that will be walking down Wembley Way (twice) in the coming months.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via ITV Sport on YouTube:

