Exclusive: ‘the Liverpool job is a dream job but…’ why Alonso may have said no to the Reds – Fjortoft

Xabi Alonso’s chances of becoming Liverpool manager this summer are now over and there may have been one key reason why it wasn’t the right time to take the job.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack about the Spaniard’s decision, Jan Age Fjortoft said: ‘The Liverpool job is a dream job but I’m not sure that the Liverpool job after Jurgen Klopp is a dream job.

‘I’m not saying that Alonso thought that because I don’t know, I have no idea. The Liverpool job will always be one of the greatest in football and any manager would want that job but replacing Klopp could be the only negative thing, which is a vital thing.’

It could be a blessing and a curse that Jurgen Klopp has been so phenomenally successful at Anfield, due to the long history of failure for those following legendary coaches.

We know very well in Bob Paisley that it’s not always off the cards to improve on near perfection but the role of the German being so loved on Merseyside, could put some off.

We can only take the comments of our former midfielder for granted though and it seems like his main motivation was to continue to develop at Leverkusen and try to win more silverware in Germany.

It may well be the case that next summer sees Bayern Munich and Real Madrid lining up to land the signature of the World Cup winner.

Let’s hope that the Reds aren’t part of this queue, as it will mean whoever has replaced the man currently in the hot-seat will have had a successful first year.

