What Ruben Amorim told reporters is telling after bombshell Liverpool news

Ruben Amorim has yet to commit his future solely to Liverpool according to reports coming out of Portugal.

That said, the 39-year-old head coach has already hinted about his direction of travel beyond the 2023/24 campaign.

Speaking to reporters about his future amid ongoing links to the Reds, the Portuguese tactician said (via ESPN): “No, I can’t guarantee that [future at Sporting next season].

“Sporting are taking care of their future and I can’t make a decision because I have given my word so I can’t go back on it, which is if we don’t win titles, I will leave the club.”

The former Braga coach did go on to clarify how happy he was in Lisbon. Though, it has since emerged that a verbal agreement has been agreed ‘in principle’ with the Merseysiders, according to Florian Plettenberg.

An extremely well-worded response

Credit where credit is due, it’s an intelligent response from Jurgen Klopp’s potential successor.

He’s very much left the door open to extend his stay at Sporting beyond the current campaign. The lack of a pure guarantee, as Xabi Alonso gave to Bayer Leverkusen, of course does raise questions about the possibility of an exit this summer.

Given all Amorim has achieved with the Lisbon-based outfit already – including winning their first league title in 19 years – and what he could stand to deliver this term… what’s left for him to accomplish in Portugal?

That’s not to be disrespectful of Sporting and their targets, but the Liverpool job is objectively in a completely different ballpark.

Over to you, Ruben!

