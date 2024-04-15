(Video) “100% it’s gone”: Merson makes damning Premier League title prediction

Liverpool and Arsenal allowed Manchester City to remain top of the league with a shock double defeat this weekend and it was enough for Paul Merson to make a bold title prediction.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 56-year-old said: “City went to Crystal Palace last week in what was a must-win football match and got the job done – they did their business this weekend and all of a sudden they’ve blown the other two [Arsenal and Liverpool] away.

“They put pressure on them by playing first and they couldn’t handle it, either of them.

“For me it’s gone. They’ve worked that hard for 32 games to go that extra yard to stop that cross and it’s lazy. It’s lazy and 100% it’s gone.”

To be ruling out Mikel Arteta’s side would surely suggest that Jurgen Klopp’s squad are also out of the running and the pendulum has swung firmly in Pep Guardiola’s favour.

If we can take any hope, it’s that one weekend can change everything but time is running out for the Reds to see momentum come back in our favour before the campaign ends.

You can watch Merson’s comments via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

