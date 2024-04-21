(Video) ‘Used to get champagne!’ – Carragher and Trent share humorous moment after Liverpool win

Jamie Carragher and Trent Alexander-Arnold shared a humorous moment at Craven Cottage shortly after the full-time whistle in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Fulham.

The vice-captain sent the Reds on their way to victory by opening the scoring with a sublime free kick, and he ended the day being named Player of the Match.

The 25-year-old was presented with a small yellow trophy for that personal feat, and it was his fellow Scouser who did the honours.

As he handed the prize to Trent, Carragher joked “I used to get champagne!”, much to Trent’s amusement. The Sky Sports pundit then handed our number 66 the box in which the POTM award was contained and told them to “put that in the bin!”.

After a galling couple of weeks for Liverpool, it was great to see smiles back on faces after a hugely important three points in west London!

You can view the post-match presentation below, via @SkySportsPL on X: