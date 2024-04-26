Journalist makes Ruben Amorim point as Liverpool agreement imminent

Arne Slot appears to be nearing a move to Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season.

With that piece of news in play, Viaplay’s Jan Aage Fjortoft cheekily pointed to prior reports surrounding Ruben Amorim on X (formerly Twitter).

Portuguese football insider Pedro Sepulveda had circulated a claim that the 39-year-old’s agent had already bought an apartment in Merseyside.

Slot to Liverpool What happened to that apartment Amorim’s agent bought in Liverpool…? — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 26, 2024

It appears a few reports originating from that neck of the woods may not have been entirely on the money.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What Man City and Arsenal privately think about Liverpool & title race – Jurgen Klopp

READ MORE: Everything Klopp said about Arne Slot in Liverpool press conference

Where are Liverpool now in Arne Slot pursuit?

Talks are progressing smoothly, though a complete deal has yet to be arranged between the Reds and Feyenoord amid talks over compensation fees.

Paul Gorst’s update on the matter would suggest a finalised deal is at least relatively imminent as the Dutch outfit holds out for a sizeable fee.

Latest on Liverpool’s pursuit of Arne Slot: Feyenoord holding out for one of the biggest fees ever for managerial exit, Dutch coach confident an agreement will be reached in the next few days. Contract terms at Anfield won’t be an issue.https://t.co/RJO6mPUu7o — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 26, 2024

Meanwhile, it seems Ruben Amorim is destined to stay put in Lisbon for the time being despite having reportedly caught the eye of both West Ham and Liverpool.

With his CV and ongoing impressive work with Sporting Lisbon, of course, we’d be far from surprised to see him court further interest down the line.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!