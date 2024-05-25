(Photo) Virgil van Dijk catches up with 3-time world champion during post-season break

Virgil van Dijk is currently enjoying some well-earned downtime between the end of the club season and the commencement of Euro 2024.

The Liverpool captain is set to be involved with Netherlands at the tournament in Germany next month, but in the meantime he’s indulging as a spectator in one of his other sporting pleasures.

ESPN FC posted photos to their X profile featuring the 32-year-old shooting the breeze with Max Verstappen at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, with two of the most famous Dutch sportsmen on the planet catching up in the principality.

The three-time Formula 1 world champion has actually claimed to be a Manchester United supporter, which probably won’t go down well with those of an LFC persuasion, although he and Van Dijk maintain regular contact with one another (talkSPORT).

If only Liverpool could go on dominate the Premier League in just as comprehensive a manner that Verstappen has done in F1 over the past couple of years, but another Dutchman in Arne Slot would be guaranteed hero-worship status on Merseyside if he manages that!

You can view the photos of Van Dijk and Verstappen below, via @ESPNFC on X (formerly Twitter):