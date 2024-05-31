(Video) Powell expects Liverpool duo to be dropped from England squad

Liverpool enjoyed a solid season and that led to several members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad being called up to their national teams for a summer of football.

Speaking on ‘No Tippy Tappy Football’ Chris Powell discussed players he wouldn’t have in England’s final Euros squad and said:

“Curtis Jones, I think he’s in for experience, same with Quansah, I think it’s a smart move – you’re under no pressure if they’re not in it, they’re not expected to be in it.

“So, actually come and see what we’re about, see how we work, you know it’s elite level coaching, it’s elite level preparation – it’s brilliant.”

It’s safe to say that the two Reds will know more about ‘elite level coaching’ than any of the rest of the dressing room and the national team set-up will be no better than they’re used to.

Gareth Southgate and his staff could do with the experience of learning from what our manager has done over the last few years, a lot more than any of our players would need to learn from him.

You can watch Powell’s thoughts on Jones and Quansah (from 50:02) via No Tippy Tappy Football on YouTube:

