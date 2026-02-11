Clubs With Shockingly Bad Premier League Records At Anfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Anfield has long been one of English football’s most unforgiving stadia. The tight pitch, the Kop in full voice, and Liverpool’s tradition of relentless pressing have combined to turn visits to L4 into a recurring nightmare for many Premier League clubs. While even the best teams have suffered there, some teams’ records at the venue are particularly grim.

Everton

It’s hard to escape the irony that Liverpool’s fiercest rivals top this list. Despite the short journey across Stanley Park (until their move to Bramley Moore Dock last year), Everton’s trips to Anfield have often ended in frustration. League wins have been extremely rare, with long winless runs stretching across decades. Even in seasons when the Toffees have been competitive, their nearest away day has repeatedly proven to be a psychological barrier they fail to overcome.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are one of England’s biggest clubs, but Anfield has rarely been kind to them. Over the Premier League era, the Magpies have secured just one win, which came way back in 1994 when Rob Lee and Andy Cole scored in a 2-0 victory.

Even star-studded Magpies sides packed with attacking talent have left empty-handed more often than not. The 4-3 victory in 1995/96 is remembered as one of the greatest games in Premier League history, with that scoreline repeated at Anfield in the following season.

Manchester City

Despite a very successful era in modern times, Man City’s win against Liverpool on Sunday was just their third at Anfield since the Premier League’s inception in 1992. Pep Guardiola has continuously struggled to get the better of his opposite number in the dugout whenever the two teams have met on Merseyside. Just like at the weekend, games between the two teams tend to guarantee goals and drama.

Aston Villa

Villa’s proud history doesn’t translate well to results at Anfield. Although they’ve occasionally pushed Liverpool close, victories have been scarce and heavy defeats not uncommon. For much of the Premier League era, the Midlands side have found it difficult to control games there, frequently being undone by fast starts and late LFC surges.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have spent years chasing consistency against the league’s elite, and Anfield has been one of their toughest tests. Despite boasting strong squads and playing attractive football, the north Londoners have often come away with narrow defeats or frustrating draws at best. Wins have been so infrequent that each one feels like a historical footnote rather than a trend.

Why Anfield Is So Difficult For Away Teams

What separates Anfield from many other grounds isn’t just atmosphere, it’s momentum. Liverpool have historically been ruthless when they sense weakness, and visiting sides often find that one mistake leads to a rapid collapse. The crowd amplifies pressure, and games can spiral away from them in 10 or 15 chaotic minutes.

Final Thoughts

Every Premier League club has suffered at Anfield at some point, but for teams like Everton, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Manchester City, poor results there have become a recurring theme.

Until the day Anfield loses its aura – and that day still feels a long way off, despite this difficult season – many clubs will continue to see a trip to Liverpool as one of the hardest fixtures on the calendar.