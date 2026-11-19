(Photos by Jan Kruger and Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Barcelona sporting director Deco has left the door wide open for Liverpool to sign Ronald Araujo permanently.

The Uruguayan joined the Reds on a season-long loan in August and has made an immediate impression on the Anfield faithful, putting in a series of tremendous performances at right-back for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Reports from Spain in recent days have indicated that Merseyside chiefs are keen to take up the option to sign the defender outright for £47m, with the player also understood to be ready to stay in L4 beyond next summer.

Deco: Barcelona would be ‘happy’ to sell Araujo

Liverpool’s chances of securing him on a permanent basis would appear to have been greatly boosted by comments from Deco.

The Barcelona chief told Catalunya Radio’s Tot Costa: “A bit of money wouldn’t hurt us either. We’d be happy because things have gone well, and we’d be happy for him too.

“Personally, I’m happy for Ronald. He’s one of the team’s leaders. He’s been through some difficult times and some happy ones at the club, and we have a good relationship.

“He’s made his decision, and we respect it. The most important thing for us is to see him happy. If he decides to stay and things carry on like this, we’d be happy with that too.”

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No excuses for Liverpool not to sign Araujo outright

It seems that, if Liverpool were to sign Araujo permanently, everyone would be a winner.

The Reds would secure a player who’s been excellent for them (and get a deal done at a relatively modest fee), the defender would get to remain on Merseyside (where his family are reportedly very happy), and Barcelona would bank nearly £50m for someone they’re seemingly happy to let go.

Even with Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni finally back in first-team training, both of them will realistically need a few more weeks to be properly matchday ready, so Iraola will continue to depend heavily on the Uruguayan to maintain form and fitness.

Liverpool won’t be able to activate the purchase option on Araujo until the end of the season, and it’s not implausible that he could succumb to a serious injury or see his performance levels drop in the meantime.

Right now, though, there’s no excuse for Anfield chiefs not to go all-out to secure a permanent transfer, especially with Deco indicating that Barcelona would be prepared to sanction his sale. Don’t fumble this one please, Julian Ward!