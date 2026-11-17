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Reports from Spain have hinted that there’s a strong chance of Ronald Araujo signing for Liverpool permanently in 2027.

The Uruguayan defender is on loan at Anfield from Barcelona for this season, with the deal including a purchase option reportedly worth £47m.

The 27-year-old has been one of the Reds’ standout players in the first three months of the campaign, making the right-back berth his own despite playing most of his career at centre-back, and it’s been reported that he and his family are very happy and comfortable on Merseyside.

How do Liverpool and Barcelona feel about Araujo?

According to Marca, the Liverpool hierarchy are ‘seriously considering’ taking up the option to sign Araujo permanently and would even be willing to do so immediately, but that clause can’t be activated until the end of this season.

The report adds that ‘everything indicates’ that the defender would be prepared to join the Reds outright if the Merseyside club were to push for a permanent transfer.

Barcelona aren’t considering a return to Camp Nou for the Uruguayan, with an acceptance that they’re powerless to bring him back if LFC were to pay the purchase clause, and it’s deemed ‘highly unlikely’ that he’d revert to his parent club from next summer.

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Strong chance that Liverpool will sign Araujo outright

With the Catalan club not necessarily resigned to their fate, but realising that they don’t hold the balance of power over Araujo, it feels increasingly as though he could become a Liverpool player outright in 2027.

Considering the all-action performances that the Uruguay international has been putting in at Anfield, and that we could lose the experience of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez from our defence if neither sign new contracts, the Reds would be foolish not to try and activate the purchase option.

The 27-year-old seems quite happy to remain on Merseyside for the long-term, by all accounts, and Liverpool would buy him in the knowledge that he’s already proven he can thrive in the Premier League.

If he maintains the performance levels he’s shown so far at LFC throughout a full season, then £47m would seem a very fair outlay for Araujo, who’s helped to stabilise what had been a highly volatile right-back position in our line-up.

It’s frustrating in one sense that we have to wait until the end of the campaign to activate the purchase option, but unless there’s a major plot twist between now and May, we’re confident that a permanent transfer will ultimately be completed and he’ll be a Liverpool player outright in a few months’ time.