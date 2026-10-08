Liverpool could be in pole position for Michael Olise transfer – report

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Michael Olise’s representatives have reportedly been in contact with Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG over the possibility of an exit from Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants will surely not countenance the possible departure of the French international during the January transfer window.

However, according to one prominent account on X (formerly Twitter), the Merseyside giants have manoeuvred themselves into pole position for the winger’s signature, should he desire a fresh start.

Michael Olise positioning himself for a Liverpool transfer?

While any updates from ITK Space (formerly Bayern Space) should be taken with a pinch of salt, it hasn’t escaped our notice here at Empire of the Kop that Bayern sources are increasingly concerned that Olise could leave FC Bayern in the summer.

The reigning Bundesliga giants have, to our knowledge, given the former Crystal Palace star time until the end of the season to make up his mind about his future.

“Everyone is waiting to see what is happening with Michael Olise,” Christian Falk reported for CF Bayern Insider.

“They’ve given the Frenchman time until next summer to offer a sign in terms of his intentions. Of course, FC Bayern would be very happy to get a heads-up on this front much earlier! But as things currently stand, nobody knows what the France international will do.”

At which point, should they be given a clear sign that the 24-year-old desires a change of scenery, they will be prepared to sanction his sale in the summer transfer window. A sensible move, given that the attacker will have only two years left on his current deal come the end of June 2027.

In this event, given Liverpool are so clearly crying out for a left-footed, right-sided winger, you’d have to think they’d be right in the mix for Michael Olise’s signature.

Forget Real Madrid: It’s PSG vs Liverpool

We’re struggling to see a world in which Real Madrid would commit £115.7m to the signing of Yan Diomande – the promising right-sided winger talent on the market this summer – only to splash a further £169.5m [€200m] on his Bayern counterpart.

Mind, Madrid do tend to have a mind of their own with these things, and squad balance isn’t always a top priority when a Galactico-class player becomes available on the market.

But you’d have to think that PSG would surely make room in their squad – even with major competition from Desire Doue and Maghnes Akliouche – for a French international of Olise’s calibre.

Can Liverpool afford the deal for Olise?

Even should Bayern budge on their valuation of the former Premier League star, we just can’t see a world in which they’d be prepared to drop below £150m for a talent they’ve developed into an elite star.

At which point, one has to raise questions of affordability, even for a club with Liverpool’s significant financial power. Ultimately, it was made clear that our spending would be significantly smaller than 2025’s outlay, and yet we still splashed around £250m on new signings and failed to mitigate this with any major sales.

That’s not to take away from the club’s ambition, but with the squad in dire need of balancing, we’re struggling to see a world in which Liverpool then have a spare £150m-170m for Michael Olise.

We’d hope to be corrected on that front, given our admiration for the France international, but it feels like something of a pipe dream, financially, at this stage.