Liverpool have only one club to fear amid Rio Ngumoha contract talks

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are still interested in signing Rio Ngumoha.

Gianluca Di Marzio now reports that the Bavarian giants will try to make a push for the teenage gem in the upcoming January transfer window.

Bayern Munich could do with Rio Ngumoha after Luis Diaz injury

The simple fact of the matter for FC Bayern is that their season – or, to put it more accurately, the fate of their Champions League campaign – may hinge on how they solve their left wing concern.

Luis Diaz, without question, is a sensational talent, but his hamstring injury (picked up in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal) raises questions around the security of the position long term.

Hypothetically, were the reigning Bundesliga champions to find themselves deep in European competition, they’re unlikely to want to be forced to use either Tim Binder or Alphonso Davies. Serge Gnabry can also cover the left flank, if need be, but this is a far from perfect solution.

So, if anyone could do with an extremely talented, 18-year-old left winger whose long-term pathway wouldn’t be obstructed by a senior starter (in this case, 29-year-old Diaz) – it’s most definitely Bayern.

“It’s true that Bayern Munich want Rio Ngumoha, and it’s true that Liverpool want to extend his contract – so it’s a difficult situation because anything is possible,” Di Marzio told Wettfruende.

“Liverpool are pushing to extend his contract and keep him in the team in the future, but it’s also true that Bayern Munich will try to sign him as early as January.”

The journalist went on to add: “I think it’s not a very high probability, but a good one that he will extend his contract, as he enjoys his time at Liverpool and has a good relationship with the manager; therefore, it’s hard to imagine Liverpool letting him go.

“FC Bayern Munich is pushing for it, and Arsenal is also interested.”

Arsenal shouldn’t be of concern to Liverpool

We’re pretty confident that Rio Ngumoha will commit his immediate and long-term future to Liverpool with a contract extension.

The Englishman made clear that he chose life at Anfield over staying at Chelsea due to the pathway that was offered to him at L4, telling ITV Sport earlier in October: “Liverpool was always the right option – and the only option really.

“[I thought]: ‘If I go here I’ll get the opportunity and the pathway to showcase what I can do’. It looks like so far it’s paid off!”

After the 2-1 win over Brentford, the winger suggested that talks between his agent and the club were going well.

Yet, here we are, with rumours swirling around Arsenal and Bayern Munich. If we’re talking about a pathway to more regular first team minutes – we’re not particularly worried about Arsenal. We just can’t see the Gunners offering Ngumoha a better deal in that regard.

The concern for us is whether the teenager looks at the current state of play in English football – and the joy talents like Diaz and Michael Olise have had since departing – and opts for life in a less demanding league. Or, to put it differently, one in which he can operate without being kicked around quite as much.

In that sense, it would be naïve of us to just assume that Liverpool is definitely the “better” project compared to Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich.

If anything, the current climate, coupled with Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or win in London, indicates that life in Germany isn’t quite so bad.