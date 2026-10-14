(Video) Rio Ngumoha produced something truly special in lead-up to Barcola’s first Liverpool goal

Images via TNT Sports and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Rio Ngumoha had a pivotal role to play in the lead-up to Bradley Barcola’s first goal for Liverpool against LASK on Wednesday evening.

The Frenchman hadn’t netted in his first six games for the Reds since his big-money move from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the summer, and some pundits were already starting to question whether the Merseysiders had signed a dud.

The 24-year-old emphatically silenced his critics in Linz by scoring not once but twice in the first half, with Ronald Araujo having broken the deadlock in the 22nd minute.

Ngumoha brilliance sets up Barcola’s first LFC goal

Within 90 seconds of the Uruguayan’s opener, Ngumoha turned his marker inside out on the right flank and surged into the penalty area, jinking past another challenge from the LASK defence.

The teenage winger then went to ground, although the loose ball rolled neatly for the onrushing Barcola, who lashed a first-time shot into the far corner of the hosts’ net to double Liverpool’s lead.

Majestic from Ngumoha in the lead-up to the goal

The Frenchman’s name will understandably be up in lights as he netted his first goal for the Reds, but he’d be the first to acknowledge the brilliance of Ngumoha in the lead-up to the finish.

The 18-year-old simply oozes confidence every time he’s on the ball, often making a mockery of far more experienced opponents by taking them on at will and often having the beating of them.

Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele praised the ‘excellent’ work of the teenager in initiating the move which ultimately led to Barcola scoring (via X), and it’s only right that plenty of credit should go to Liverpool’s number 73.

Lewis Koumas will claim the assist as he got the final touch before the Frenchman netted, but the goal wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Ngumoha’s majestic running from the right flank.

That’s exactly why the teenage winger is one of the most exciting young footballers in England right now!

You can view Barcola’s first Liverpool goal below, via @footballontnt on X: