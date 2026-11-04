‘I like him a lot’ – Romelu Lukaku has been mindblown by Liverpool player he could face tonight

(Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku has joined the ever-growing fan club of teenage Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, having been impressed by what he’s seen from the 18-year-old.

The youngster has earned widespread praise for his effervescent performances since breaking into the Reds’ first team last year and has started all three Champions League games so far under Andoni Iraola.

He had to be content with 25 minutes or so off the bench against Arsenal on Sunday and was kept quiet by a sturdy Gunners defence, but his direct running has left an impression on the experienced Belgian striker, who he’ll face tonight in our European clash against Fenerbahce.

Lukaku heaps praise on Ngumoha

Lukaku was speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the fixture at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, and he highlighted the threat that Liverpool pose in midfield and attack, with the 33-year-old singling out Ngumoha for praise.

The ex-Manchester United and Everton marksman said: “Offensively they are very good as well. I like Rio. I like him a lot, very direct. I saw his game that he played against Arsenal.”

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Ngumoha already making a huge impression in Europe

Ngumoha gave arguably his best Liverpool performance in their most recent Champions League outing, the 4-3 win over Villarreal a fortnight ago when he tormented the LaLiga side in completing seven out of the eight dribbles that he attempted (Sofascore).

In many ways he’s almost the antithesis of Lukaku, who’s a towering target man more renowned for power than pace, but the Fenerbahce striker is no less admiring of the teenage winger’s qualities.

The 18-year-old has exuded fearlessness ever since his first-team breakthrough at Anfield, and we highly doubt he’d be overawed by the febrile atmosphere of the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium if he starts tonight.

If Ngumoha can deliver another big performance for Liverpool in Istanbul and the Reds maintain their 100% Champions League record under Iraola, the case for tying him down to a bumper new contract would be strengthened even further.

Lewis Steele has reliably communicated that a new deal should be a matter of when and not if for the teenager, who’s already making a serious impression on his far more experienced peers.