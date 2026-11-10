Liverpool star’s agent confirms talks are underway over prospective new contract

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The agent of one Liverpool player has confirmed that ‘preliminary talks’ are underway over a prospective new contract at Anfield for his client.

There has been much speculation in recent months regarding the long-term future of Alexis Mac Allister, who’s voiced his dismay at not being offered a new deal by the club earlier this year.

However, another South American stalwart in Alisson Becker revealed over the past couple of days that he’d be happy to remain on Merseyside beyond the expiry of his current terms next June.

Alisson’s agent in ‘preliminary talks’ over new contract

The goalkeeper’s agent Ze Maria has indicated that negotiations over a contract renewal for the 34-year-old have commenced (albeit at an early stage) and that the Brazil international is very keen to remain with Liverpool.

Alisson’s representative told Egyptian news outlet WinWin: “Alisson loves Liverpool very much. We are in preliminary talks to renew the contract.”

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Positive signs of Alisson penning a new contract

Following on from the Reds’ number 1 expressing his desire to extend his contract, this claim from his agent represents another positive sign that the veteran stopper will continue with LFC beyond next summer.

The Brazilian has been world-class throughout his eight-and-a-bit years at Anfield so far and, despite a couple of costly errors in recent games, was back to his exceptional best in the weekend victory over Crystal Palace as he pulled off a string of fantastic saves.

Liverpool tend not to hand out lucrative contract renewals to players in their mid-30s, but just as they made an exception for Mo Salah in April 2025, we wouldn’t rule out them doing the same for Alisson if he continues to exept.

The goalkeeper is currently on £250,000 per week, with only six of his teammates earning more at present (Capology), so it’d likely require another significant financial commitment to keep him at the club for another season or two.

It’ll likely take another few months before we know for certain whether or not he’ll still be a Reds player next term, but for now the indications are positive that we won’t have to say farewell to the legendary ‘keeper in six months’ time and can instead look forward to even more brilliance from him at Anfield after that.