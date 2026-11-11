‘If I stayed…’ – Rio Ngumoha reflects on ‘no-brainer’ decision to swap Chelsea for Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Rio Ngumoha has said that his decision to swap Chelsea for Liverpool in 2024 was a ‘no-brainer’.

The Reds signed the teenage winger from the London club’s academy just after he turned 16, with a subsequent tribunal determining that the Merseysiders were to pay an initial £2.8m (potentially rising to £6.8m) in compensation.

The now 18-year-old has gone on to make 44 appearances and counting for LFC’s first team, along with winning three senior England caps, and he’s turned in some man-of-the-match performances at Champions League level.

Ngumoha: Joining Liverpool was a ‘no-brainer’

In a recent media interview (via The Standard), Ngumoha explained that he decided to leave Chelsea for Liverpool because he saw a clearer pathway to the first team at Anfield than he did in west London.

The winger said: “I needed a new challenge. I feel like if I stayed at Chelsea… not saying I wouldn’t have got to the first team as quickly, because I believe in my ability, but I feel Liverpool just gave me a new pathway.