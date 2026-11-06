Bayern were ready to pay £58.3m for Rio Ngumoha & may test Liverpool again

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Rio Ngumoha’s future at Liverpool could be under threat next summer.

That’s because Bayern Munich reportedly remain ‘in talks’ with the young Englishman’s camp following a failed push to sign the winger this year.

Bayern Munich were prepared to spend on Rio Ngumoha

Christian Falk reports for CF Bayern Insider that FC Bayern were prepared to put their money where their mouth is for the teenager in the summer.

A figure to the tune of €70m [£58.3m] was discussed, however, Liverpool’s uncompromising position on the matter meant that an alternative avenue in Ismael Saibari was instead prioritised.

“It is TRUE: Bayern Munich were prepared to pay €70m [£58.3m] for Rio Ngumoha. As we know, Bayern have been searching really hard for options on the left wing,” the head of sport at BILD said.

“We talked about Bradley Barcola, whom they were in contact with, and they were also in contact with Liverpool’s young talent. There were talks, his brother talked with FC Bayern, but it was a difficult situation for Bayern Munich. It was not clear if Liverpool would sell him or not. The price wouldn’t have been extremely high.

“So, you see, the club’s decision-makers feel he’d be a great option for Bayern Munich, which is why Ngumoha is still on Bayern’s shortlist. In the end, they had to decide for Ismael Saibari. Rio would have been complicated, so they just looked to seal the comparatively easier transfer of the two. Bayern are still in talks with Ngumoha’s camp, however, and he could be an option for the summer.”

Do Liverpool have anything to fear here?

You’d have to think Andoni Iraola and Co. will be pretty comfortable despite interest from abroad in Ngumoha’s services.

The player’s move to Anfield from Chelsea – which infuriated decision-makers over in the English capital at the time – was prompted by a desire for a clear pathway to the first team and developmental opportunities.

While the minutes are comparatively fewer and further between in the Premier League, the 18-year-old has been repeatedly trusted in Europe, racking up 285 minutes from a possible 360 in the Champions League. With 628 minutes picked up across all competitions in 2026/27, Rio Ngumoha is already well on course to blow last season’s total (1,065) out of the water.

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The other thing worth bearing in mind is this isn’t a manager throwing the left-sided winger out on the pitch willy-nilly. Andoni Iraola has shown a clear interest in developing Ngumoha into a more well-rounded, positionally versatile winger. After some initial struggles on the right flank, it’s already paying off.

Yes, at FC Bayern, the former Chelsea academy product would likely get plenty of minutes deputising for Luis Diaz in a less intense league, and the attraction of that possibility can’t be understated.

But if the ultimate goal is development and access to a pathway, he’s clearly already got that at Liverpool.